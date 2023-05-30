Man held with 670-gm opium

Panchkula, May 29
The police have arrested a man involved in the illicit trade of opium smuggling. The arrested person has been identified as Rohtash, alias Kalu, a resident of Rattewali village in Panchkula district.
A police team was patrolling near the Toka Chandimandir village when they received an information about Kalu’s involvement in opium smuggling on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, the team proceeded towards Rattewali bus stand and spotted a person approaching them with a bag. However, upon seeing the police vehicle, the man tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended by cops.
The detained person identified himself as Rohtash, alias Kalu of Rattewali village in Panchkula district. During search, the police recovered 670 gram of opium concealed in his bag. A case was registered against him at the Chandimandir police station.
