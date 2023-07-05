Man held with 8.80-gram heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A resident of Zirakpur has been arrested by the UT police with 8.80 gram of heroin. The suspect, identified as Sagar, was arrested near the Kishangarh chowk. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the IT Park police station. TNS

Official of PEC duped of Rs 40K

Chandigarh: A Registrar of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has fallen prey to a cyber fraud and lost Rs 40,978. Col Rakesh Mohan Joshi (retd), PEC Registrar, reported that some unknown person sent him an email with a link. He clicked on the link to claim the reward and later found a payment of Rs 40,978 was made through his credit card. He got his credit card blocked and informed the police.