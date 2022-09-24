Man held with 8-kg poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 23

The crime branch of the Panchkula police have nabbed a person and seized 8-kg poppy husk from his possession.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Soi Umargaon village in Badayun district of UP, and presently residing in Ghatiwala village near Pinjore.

According to the information, the crime branch team had earlier arrested Sunil Kumar of Soi Umargaon village in the case of smuggling narcotics and poppy husk. The police said the accused during remand had informed the police that his brother Ramesh Kumar was involved in the sale of narcotics in the area. The crime branch team arrested him from IT Park near Nada Sahib. He was produced in the court, which remanded him to four-day police custody.

