Man held with banned vials

Mohali, December 22
A UP native has been arrested with commercial quantity of banned injections.
The suspect, identified as Mohammad Farid (22), a resident of Meerut, was caught wtih 175 injections of buprenorphine and 198 injections of pheniramine maleate.
ASP Darpan Ahluwalia said Farid was married and used to work at a cloth factory in Meerut. She said the suspect resorted to selling drugs due to heavy debt. She said he was also working as a porter for delivering drugs and had made a trip with banned injections to Chandigarh a month ago.
