Man held with banned vials

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 22

A UP native has been arrested with commercial quantity of banned injections.

The suspect, identified as Mohammad Farid (22), a resident of Meerut, was caught wtih 175 injections of buprenorphine and 198 injections of pheniramine maleate.

ASP Darpan Ahluwalia said Farid was married and used to work at a cloth factory in Meerut. She said the suspect resorted to selling drugs due to heavy debt. She said he was also working as a porter for delivering drugs and had made a trip with banned injections to Chandigarh a month ago.

