Man held with ganja

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 11

The police have arrested a man who was found in possession of 500 grams of ganja.

The suspect has been identified as Kundan Kumar Yadav, a native of Bihar. He is residing as a tenant in a village of Kalka.

According to the police, a team was patrolling near Tangra Hakimpur village when they noticed a person, carrying a bag, hastily passing by. The police got suspicious and intercepted the person at a distance.

The suspect was found to be carrying ganja. He was taken in custody and a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Kalka police station.