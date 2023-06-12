Man held with ganja

Panchkula, June 11
The police have arrested a man who was found in possession of 500 grams of ganja.
The suspect has been identified as Kundan Kumar Yadav, a native of Bihar. He is residing as a tenant in a village of Kalka.
According to the police, a team was patrolling near Tangra Hakimpur village when they noticed a person, carrying a bag, hastily passing by. The police got suspicious and intercepted the person at a distance.
The suspect was found to be carrying ganja. He was taken in custody and a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Kalka police station.
