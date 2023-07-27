Man held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 26

The police arrested a man with heroin. The suspect was identified as Shamsher Singh, a resident of Mani Majra, Chandigarh.

Sources said a police team near the Bella Vista chowk noticed a man behaving suspiciously on their vehicle. The team intercepted and questioned him. His search led to the recovery of 15.14 gm of heroin.

A case has been registered against the suspect under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector 5 police station.

