Man held with heroin awarded 10-year RI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

Judge of Special Court Jaibir Singh has sentenced Sandeep Singh (34) of Sector 45, Burail, here to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict. The police arrested the accused on January 6, 2022, on the road separating Sector 27-A and B with 23 grams heroin.

As per the prosecution, the accused had failed to produce any valid licence or permit for carrying the heroin. After completion of investigation, a report under section 173, Cr PC, was presented in the court against the accused.

On finding a prima facie case, the accused was chargesheeted for the commission of offence punishable under Section 21 of the NDPS Act, to which HE pleaded not guilty and claimed A trial.

To prove the charge against the accused the prosecution examined a total of 11 witnesses. Hukam Singh, Public Prosecutor, said the prosecution had been successful in bringing home the guilt against the accused beyond a shadow of reasonable doubt. He argued the gravity of the offence committed by the convict was enhanced from the fact he was already serving sentence in another case registered under the NDPS Act.

After hearing of the arguments, the court held the accused guilty for commission of offence punishable under Section 21 of the Act and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.