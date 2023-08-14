Man held with heroin, weapon

Chandigarh, August 13
The police have arrested a man with heroin and a pistol. The police recovered nine mobile phones, including two stolen from the city, after disclosures made by him.
A patrol team stopped a man who was riding a motorcycle without number plate. He was identified as Happy, alias Champ (27), a resident of New Indira Colony, Mani Majra.
The police said 5.50 grams of heroin and one countrymade pistol was recovered from his possession. The police said the accused had a tainted past. Of seven cases registered against him earlier, Happy was convicted in four.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot
The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...