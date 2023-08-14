Man held with heroin, weapon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 13

The police have arrested a man with heroin and a pistol. The police recovered nine mobile phones, including two stolen from the city, after disclosures made by him.

A patrol team stopped a man who was riding a motorcycle without number plate. He was identified as Happy, alias Champ (27), a resident of New Indira Colony, Mani Majra.

The police said 5.50 grams of heroin and one countrymade pistol was recovered from his possession. The police said the accused had a tainted past. Of seven cases registered against him earlier, Happy was convicted in four.