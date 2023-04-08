Man held with illegal firearm

Chandigarh: A 22-year-old Dhanas resident has been arrested by the Crime Branch of Chandigarh police with a country made pistol. The police said suspect Abhishek, alias Kaku, was nabbed following specific information near EWS colony Dhanas. A country made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sarangpur police station and an investigation initiated. TNS
Man arrested for gambling
Chandigarh: The District Crime Cell has arrested a Zirakpur man for gambling. Yashpal Pahwa of Baltana was nabbed while gambling near Civil Hospital, Mani Majra, and Rs 38,500 recovered from him. A case under the Gambling Act has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. Pahwa was later released on bail.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind
Congress won’t cross halfway mark in May 10 poll: Minister
Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence
Ministry on notice over women officers’ plea alleging unfair...
Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge
Himachal, Haryana among 8 states with high positivity rate
No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft
Says assessment methods should not burden children