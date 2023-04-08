Man held with illegal firearm

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 22-year-old Dhanas resident has been arrested by the Crime Branch of Chandigarh police with a country made pistol. The police said suspect Abhishek, alias Kaku, was nabbed following specific information near EWS colony Dhanas. A country made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sarangpur police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Man arrested for gambling

Chandigarh: The District Crime Cell has arrested a Zirakpur man for gambling. Yashpal Pahwa of Baltana was nabbed while gambling near Civil Hospital, Mani Majra, and Rs 38,500 recovered from him. A case under the Gambling Act has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. Pahwa was later released on bail.