Man held with illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 6

The police arrested a man with 10 boxes of illegal liquor on Monday evening.

The suspect has been identified as Krishan Pal Rana, who hails from Sarkpur village in the district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police set up a checkpoint at Berwala village and nabbed the suspect allegedly transporting 10 cases of illegal liquor in a car. Rana failed to furnish valid licence or give satisfactory explanation for possessing the illicit liquor.

A case under the Haryana Excise Act was registered at the Chandimandir police station. The suspect was produced in a court today, which sent him to one-day police remand.