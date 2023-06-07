Man held with illicit liquor

Panchkula, June 6
The police arrested a man with 10 boxes of illegal liquor on Monday evening.
The suspect has been identified as Krishan Pal Rana, who hails from Sarkpur village in the district.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of police set up a checkpoint at Berwala village and nabbed the suspect allegedly transporting 10 cases of illegal liquor in a car. Rana failed to furnish valid licence or give satisfactory explanation for possessing the illicit liquor.
A case under the Haryana Excise Act was registered at the Chandimandir police station. The suspect was produced in a court today, which sent him to one-day police remand.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s democracy ‘vibrant’: US allays concerns ahead of PM visit
Says strength of democratic institutions to figure in discus...
Kurukshetra: NH-44 blocked, farmers cane-charged
BKU protests as sunflower not procured on MSP
BSF constable killed, two hurt in Manipur ambush
Kuki insurgents target soldiers’ camp in school