Man held with intoxicants in Ambala

Ambala, June 17
The police have arrested a man and recovered a huge quantity of intoxicating capsules from his possession on Friday. The suspect was identified as Bunty, a resident of Ambala City. He was produced before a court which sent him to two-day police remand.
Ambala ASP Pooja Dabla said, “Following a tip-off, Bunty was arrested and the police team recovered 10,800 intoxicated capsules from his possession. Further information about his customers is being obtained.”
A case was registered under the NDPS Act at the Ambala City police station.
