Man held with pistol given three years’ RI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

A local court has sentenced Baljit Singh, who was arrested with a pistol from Sector 43 here, to undergo three years’ rigorous imprisonment in a case registered under the Arms Act. After hearing arguments, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the convict.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.