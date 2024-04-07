Man held with pistol given three years’ RI

Chandigarh, April 6
A local court has sentenced Baljit Singh, who was arrested with a pistol from Sector 43 here, to undergo three years’ rigorous imprisonment in a case registered under the Arms Act. After hearing arguments, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the convict.
