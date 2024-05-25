Man held with Rs 8 lakh ornaments

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 24

The police have arrested a suspect involved in the theft of 12g of gold, 5g of silver and Rs 1.2 lakh from a house. Police officials said on the night of May 11, the suspect, Sanjay Kataria, a resident of Panipat, committed theft in three houses in Phase 10. The police said, after reviewing the CCTV footage of the area, the suspect was nabbed on May 19.

DSP (city-2) Harsimran Singh Bal said the suspect had hidden the gold ornaments worth Rs 8 lakh in the bushes near Sector 49-50 light point. He said a case against the suspect has been registered at the Phase 11 police station.

