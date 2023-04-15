Man held with smuggled liquor

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 14

The police today claimed to have arrested a man and recovered 36 bottles of IMFL from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Dhani Ram of Mantala Nirmand village in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

On a tip-off, a police team present near the Mallah Road in Pinjore arrested Dhani Ram, who was smuggling liquor hidden in vegetables in a truck. Three cartons of IMFL meant for sale only in Chandigarh were found in it.

A case was registered against him.