Man held with stolen phones

in brief

Mullanpur Garibdass resident Gonu, 27, has been arrested for theft of two mobile phones, an Aadhaar card and Rs 200 from a Sector 15 house on November 14. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Mullanpur Garibdass resident Gonu, 27, has been arrested for theft of two mobile phones, an Aadhaar card and Rs 200 from a Sector 15 house on November 14. A case had been registered. TNS

Youth held for using fake plate

Chandigarh: Gourav, alias Bindu, 19, of Sector 25 was held for using a fake registration number plate on his scooter. A case has been registered.

French team meets UT DGP

Chandigarh: A two-member French delegation met UT DGP Praveer Ranjan and discussed the issue of heritage furniture, at the Sector 9 police headquarters here on Wednesday. The delegation also interacted with UT SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal, SP (City) Shruti Arora and SP (Crime) Manoj Kumar Meena. Issues such as acquittal of six suspects in a heritage furniture theft case, speedy investigation in similar cases and awareness among policemen about the importance of heritage furniture and its security were discussed, said sources. TNS

Bikers flee with phone

Chandigarh: A Mani Majra resident, Jeevan Bansal, 36, reported that two unidentified persons, who were on a motorcycle, sped away after snatching his mobile phone near the NAC, Mani Majra, on Tuesday. A case was registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Sehar claims gold in squash

Chandigarh: Sehar Nayar claimed a gold medal in the 8th Bengal Eastern Slam International Squash Championship. Sehar won the gold medal in the U-15 category. In the semi-final, she defeated Vyomika Khandelwal of Maharashtra in a five setter (4-11, 12-10, 11-2, 10-12, 11-8). In the final, she ousted Delhi’s Sanvi Batar (11-9, 11-3, 11-7). Sehar, a student of Vivek High School, trains under father Saurabh Nayar and Vikas Nayar at Chandigarh Club and Lake Sports Club. In this tournament, players from seven countries - India, USA, England, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh - participated. TNS

Sector 44 school win cricket meet

Chandigarh: Hosts St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, won the 13th St Joseph’s Invitational Cricket Championship by logging a 47-run win over Saupin’s School, Sector 32. Batting first, the host team scored 153/7 in 20 overs with the help of Ashmith Rana (26), Adhiraaj (22) and Soumil Kaushal (20). In reply, Saupin’s School posted 106/6 in 20 overs. Arjun Dadwal (37), Jodhveer (19) and Rawal (14) contributed to the chase. TNS

Golf tourney on November 21

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) will organise Caddies Golf Tournament on November 21. As many as 60 caddies, including one female caddie, will participate in this event. “Last week, the CGC had conducted a test wherein as many as 100 caddies participated. Out of these, a total of 60 caddies qualified for the main event to be held on November 21,” said Dr GS Kochhar, vice-president and chairman, Media, CGC. The one-day event will be played on stroke-play format. The club conducts Caddies Golf Tournament annually. TNS

PU tennis team at second spot

Chandigarh: Panjab University’s men tennis team won a silver medal in the North Zone Inter-University Tournament held at DCRUST University, Murthal, Sonepat. A total of 28 universities from the North India participated in the tournament. Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, claimed the first position, while Panjab University claimed the second position and Kurukshetra University finished third. Delhi University bagged the fourth spot. All top four teams have now qualified for the All-India Inter-University Tennis Tournament to be held at the same venue from December 2 to 6. Meanwhile, Panjab University women’s tennis team also qualified for the All-India Inter-University Tournament by finishing fourth in the North Zone Inter-University Tournament held at Murthal. TNS

Boxing c’ships from Nov 26-27

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association will conduct the 45th Senior Men and 21st Senior Women State Boxing Championships from November 26 to 27. The tournament will be held in the following weight categories - (men) 46-48 kg, flyweight 48-51 kg, bantam 51-54 kg, feather weight 54-57 kg, light weight 57-60 kg, light welterweight 60-63.5 kg, welterweight 63.5-67 kg, light middle 67-71 kg, middle weight 71-75 kg, light heavyweight 75-80 kg, cruiser weight 80-86 kg, heavy weight 86-92 kg, super heavy 92+kg; (women) 45-48 kg, light flyweight 48-50 kg, flyweight 50-52 kg, bantam weight 52-54 kg, featherweight 54-57 kg, light weight 57-60 kg, light welterweight 60-63 kg, welterweight 63-66 kg, light middle 66-70 kg, middle weight 70-75 kg, light heavy 75-81 kg and heavy weight 81+kg. Interested boxers will report at the Sector 42 Sports Complex on November 26. TNS

Choke point

Sewage overflowing from a drain inconveniences motorists near the underpass, coming up on the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway, in Zirakpur on Wednesday. Ravi Kumar

