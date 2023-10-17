Man held with vials gets 10-yr RI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 16

A local court sentenced a Mohali resident to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a three-year-old case registered under the NDPS Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Shabaj Malik of Balongi.

As per the prosecution, the police had arrested the accused on August 30, 2020, with 70 banned injections in Sector 56. He could not produce a permit or licence for the injections.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused for the offences punishable under Section 22 of the NDPS Act and awarded him 10-year RI.

