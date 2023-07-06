Man, his son stabbed by kin at Ram Darbar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 5

A man and his son have been stabbed by their relatives at Ram Darbar.

Ramanand Yadav (48) reported that he lived with his family at Phase II, Ram Darbar. His relative, Rajinder Yadav, along with his wife and son Sarwan, lived on the third floor of the same house.

On July 3, his relatives were quarrelling with each other. When he, along with his son Dhayan Yadav (19), went to their room, to pacify Rajinder and his family, the latter started manhandling them, said Ramanand.

The complainant alleged Sarwan attacked his son with a knife and stabbed him in the neck and chest. Sarwan also attacked him with the knife. Both of them ran for their life. The police were informed about the incident and both injured were admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against Rajinder and his son at Sector 31. The police said both had absconded.