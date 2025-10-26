Man hits PCR vehicle, held

The police arrested a man for obstructing and endangering a police team on duty after a car hit a PCR ambulance and fled the scene. The incident took place in Sector 38-C on Friday. Constable Pardeep, posted on PCR duty, lodged a complaint, after which a case under Sections 132, 3(5), and 324(3) of the BNS was registered. One of the accused has been arrested while efforts are on to trace the others.

