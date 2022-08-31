Man impersonates Ambala City MLA, booked

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 30

The police have booked an unidentified person for allegedly impersonating BJP Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel over a phone call and misbehaving with a person.

As per information, Sub-Inspector Kitab Singh was on spot in connection with an assault case on Sunday. Meanwhile, one of the persons present on the spot received a call. The caller started threatening him and hurling abuses over the phone. The person handed over his phone to the Sub-Inspector and put it on speaker. The SI asked the caller to introduce himself. The person identified himself as Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel. When the SI told the caller that it was not the MLA’s voice, the caller asked the cop to reach his (MLA’s) residence.

The police officer introduced himself and again asked the caller to tell about himself. Later, the caller started making complaints about the people present on the spot and asked the SI why was he answering the call of another person? A video of the incident went viral on the social media.

SHO Ambala City police Station Ram Kumar said: “A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint received against an unidentified person. The phone number is being traced and the suspect will be arrested soon.”

