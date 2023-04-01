Man in Army uniform held, released on bail

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 31

The Government Railway Police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly moving around in Army uniform on Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Tushar Sharma, a resident of Ghaziabad. He was released on bail today.

As per information, a young man wearing the uniform of a brigadier rank officer was found boarding the general coach of Dadar Express at Ambala Cantonment Railway Station on Wednesday evening. He claimed to be a resident of Delhi and posted with SPG (Special Protection Group). On being asked to produce his ID card, he failed to do so and could not give a satisfactory reply when questioned. Following this, he was taken to the GRP police station by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) sub-inspector and the Army authorities were informed.

A mobile phone without a SIM card and a smart card of an Army canteen were recovered from him, but he had no ID card.

On Thursday, the Army authorities informed the GRP that the suspect was not an Army officer. He was then booked under Section 140 of the IPC (Wearing the dress or carrying any token used by a soldier, sailor or airman with intent that it may be believed that he is such a soldier, sailor or airman) at GRP Ambala Cantonment.

Investigating Officer Jagdev Singh said, "Sharma was released on bail. He claimed that he had come to Ambala for the first time. We are gathering details about the Army canteen card and the uniform recovered from the youth. Further investigation in the matter is underway."

