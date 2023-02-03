Man jumps off ninth floor of Hry Sectt, dies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

A 40-year-old Haryana Government employee fell to death from the ninth floor of the state Civil Secretariat building in Sector 1 here today. The incident was reported around 11 am.

The victim has been identified as Mandeep Kumar, an accountant posted in the Directorate of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Sector 21, Panchkula.

DSP (Central) Gurmukh Singh said information was received that a man had jumped off the ninth floor.

After receiving the information, the police reached the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A police official said no foul play was suspected behind the death. “Nothing suspicious has been found during the preliminary investigation. The statements of victim’s kin have been recorded and matter is being investigated,” said a police official.

The police have initiated an inquest proceeding in the matter at the Sector 3 police station. The body was shifted to the mortuary and autopsy will be conducted on Friday. The victim is survived by his mother, wife and two children.