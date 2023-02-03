Man jumps off ninth floor of Hry Sectt, dies

Chandigarh, February 2
A 40-year-old Haryana Government employee fell to death from the ninth floor of the state Civil Secretariat building in Sector 1 here today. The incident was reported around 11 am.
The victim has been identified as Mandeep Kumar, an accountant posted in the Directorate of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Sector 21, Panchkula.
DSP (Central) Gurmukh Singh said information was received that a man had jumped off the ninth floor.
After receiving the information, the police reached the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
A police official said no foul play was suspected behind the death. “Nothing suspicious has been found during the preliminary investigation. The statements of victim’s kin have been recorded and matter is being investigated,” said a police official.
The police have initiated an inquest proceeding in the matter at the Sector 3 police station. The body was shifted to the mortuary and autopsy will be conducted on Friday. The victim is survived by his mother, wife and two children.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...