Man killed as speeding car crashes into bike in Sirhind

A biker was killed after being hit by a speeding car near Chawla Chowk on GT Road in Sirhind today.

The deceased has since been identified as Parvinder Singh, a resident of Madhopur village.

In the complaint, his bother told the police that Parvinder was on his way to the hospital to visit a relative.

When the victim reached the overbridge near Chawla Chowk on the on GT Road, the speeding car allegedly hit the bike.

The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police have registered a case against the unknown car driver, who is on the run. The victim's body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem.