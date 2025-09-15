DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Man killed as speeding car crashes into bike in Sirhind

Man killed as speeding car crashes into bike in Sirhind

Accused driver flees from the spot
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 06:32 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A biker was killed after being hit by a speeding car near Chawla Chowk on GT Road in Sirhind today.

Advertisement

The deceased has since been identified as Parvinder Singh, a resident of Madhopur village.

In the complaint, his bother told the police that Parvinder was on his way to the hospital to visit a relative.

Advertisement

When the victim reached the overbridge near Chawla Chowk on the on GT Road, the speeding car allegedly hit the bike.

The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Advertisement

The police have registered a case against the unknown car driver, who is on the run. The victim's body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts