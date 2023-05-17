Man killed, body kept on railway tracks near Pinjore

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 16

A day after a man’s body was found on a railway track near Pinjore, the police have registered a murder case.

The suspects are Baba, Kalu, Anil, Beenu, Pappu, Dinesh, Naanu and others.

The deceased Sarvjit Singh had an altercation with one of the suspects at a common friend’s birthday party after which they had allegedly murdered him.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s brother Achar Singh, a resident of Pinjore, reported that it was the birthday of Dinesh Giri, who was his brother’s friend, on Sunday. Dinesh had invited his friends, including the victim, to the birthday party in Kalka.

It is alleged that few persons after consuming liquor had an altercation with the victim and thrashed him. The victim, along with his friend Gaurav, somehow managed to escape from the spot. However, the suspects intercepted them and attacked Sarvjit, leading to his death, while Gaurav managed to flee.

It is alleged that the suspects later kept the victim’s body on a railway track. The police have registered a murder case against the suspects.

The autopsy was conducted at the Civil Hospital, Panchkula, today. The victim’s kin refused to take the body till the time the suspects were arrested.