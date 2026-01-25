Man killed in hit-and-run

A cyclist died after being hit by a speeding car near the Jharmari bridge on the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway in Lalru. The Victim, identified as Dev Chand, was a native of Pataur village in Bihar. He was currently residing in Lalru.
Complainant Ankit Kumar, son of the deceased, said his father worked in Nahar company.
