Man killed in road accident

Panchkula, April 29
A 35-year-old resident of Mauli Jagran died in a road accident on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Deepak Kashyap.
In his complaint to the police, the victim’s brother, Ajay, said his brother, who had complained about gallbladder stones, was returning from the Sector 6 hospital when his two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Sector 5. He said Deepak was rushed to the PGI in Chandigarh, where he died during treatment. He said Deepak is survived by his wife and a 10-year-old son.
The police have registered a case under Sections 304A and 279 of the IPC.
