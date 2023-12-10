Man killed in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 9

A man was killed in a road accident involving two two-wheelers here on Friday morning.

Ajay Kumar, resident, Raipur Rani, said he was on his way from the village when his uncle, who was on a different two-wheeler in-front of him, was grievously injured in a road accident at 9 am.

He added that his uncle Mahender Singh was about to take a turn when a motorcycle-borne individual rammed his vehicle into his uncle’s two-wheeler.

Kumar said he took Singh to the Community Health Centre in Raipur Rani, from where he was referred to the PGI. However, Singh was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. A case has been registered.

#Panchkula