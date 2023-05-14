Man leaves illegal pistol in hotel, nabbed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

The police have arrested a resident of Patiala for possessing an illegal pistol.

Sources said Gurman Rai, alias German Rai (35), had booked a room at a hotel

in Sector 22. He checked out of the hotel but left a pistol and seven cartridges in the room.

An employee of the hotel, Yogesh Kumar, found the weapon in the room, following which the police were informed.

During verification, the police found Gurman didn’t have a licence and permit for the weapon.

A case under Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act and 188 of the IPC has been registered against him at the Sector 17 police station.