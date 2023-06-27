Man loses Rs 2.19L to online fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

A local resident has fallen prey to an online fraud and lost Rs 2.19 lakh.

Rajesh Kumar Verma (55), a resident of Sector 28, reported that he had received a call from an unknown number. The caller introduced herself as Priya Sharma, a bank executive. She told him that the bank had done insurance against two credit cards.

The complainant received another call from one Neha Sharma. She also enquired about the insurance, following which he asked her to close the insurance.

He later found that two transactions of Rs 1.12 lakh and Rs 1.07 lakh were done from his credit cards. The police have registered a case at the cybercrime police station.