Man loses Rs 2.5 L to online fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Raj Narain of Sector 22 reported that an unidentified person cheated him of Rs 2,50,960 in an online fraud. A case under sections 420, 467, 471, 120-B of the IPC has been registered by the cybercrime police station. TNS

Cyclist killed in accident

Chandigarh: An unidentified car driver hit a cyclist near Bougainvillaea Garden, Sector 3, here on Friday. The cyclist was shifted to the GMSH-16 where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. TNS

22-run win for Pinjore academy

Chandigarh: Kartik Rana scored a century to help Lakshay School of Cricket, Pinjore, register a 22-run win over Saupin’s Cricket Academy in the Sub-Junior Challenger League, on Saturday. Batting first, the Pinjore outfit posted 214/4 in 30 overs. Rana scored 107 off 89 balls, while Shaurya Pratap Singh (31), Jaya Aditya Dogra (19) and Namhey Mittal (18) were other notable scorers for the side. Jugrqj Singh claimed two wickets and Jodhveer Singh bagged one for the bowling side. In reply, Saupin’s Academy scored 192/5 in 30 overs. Surya Lohtiya (97) topped the score chart, followed by Chirag Rawal (32) and Jodhveer (25). Yuvraj claimed three wickets for the bowling side, while Dogra bagged two. TNS

Rowing meet in city today

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Rowing Association will organise the Senior State Rowing and Sprint Championship at the Sukhna Lake rowing centre here on Sunday. During the championship, a local team will also be selected to participate in the 40th Senior and 24th Open Sprint National Championship at ARN, Pune, from February 20 to 27. Interested rowers can make on-the-spot entries with the organisers before 9 am.