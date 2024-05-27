Man loses Rs 20L to online fraud

Chandigarh: A city resident has been duped of Rs 20 lakh by an online fraudster. Satish Kumar, a resident of Sector 40, reported that an unidentified person siphoned off money from his bank account. A case has been registered at the cybercrime police station.
