Man loses Rs 27L to online fraud

Chandigarh: Another city resident has fallen prey to online fraud and lost Rs 27.15 lakh. Paramjeet Singh, a Sector 38 (West) resident, reported that an unidentified person added him to a WhatsApp group. The fraudster made him invest money promising high returns. He later found that he had been duped. The police have registered a case at the cybercrime police station and started investigation. TNS
House burgled in Sector 47
Chandigarh: A theft has been reported at a house in Sector 47. A woman reported that speakers worth Rs 30,000 were stolen from her house. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi’s Varanasi among 57 seats to vote today as marathon poll ends
Preneet Kaur, Harsimrat Badal, Kangana Ranaut, Manish Tewari...
Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss
Barring Assam, Tripura, didn’t visit any North East state
Close call on cards in Mandi & Shimla
Eyes on six Congress ex-MLAs’ bypolls
Liquor case for Rs 20... and your vote
Parties lure voters with alcohol, grocery, other freebies