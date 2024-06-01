Man loses Rs 27L to online fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Another city resident has fallen prey to online fraud and lost Rs 27.15 lakh. Paramjeet Singh, a Sector 38 (West) resident, reported that an unidentified person added him to a WhatsApp group. The fraudster made him invest money promising high returns. He later found that he had been duped. The police have registered a case at the cybercrime police station and started investigation. TNS

House burgled in Sector 47

Chandigarh: A theft has been reported at a house in Sector 47. A woman reported that speakers worth Rs 30,000 were stolen from her house. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#cyber crime #WhatsApp