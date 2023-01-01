Man loses Rs 49K to cyber fraud

Chandigarh: A city resident has been duped of Rs 49,998 in a power bill fraud. The complainant, Ashok Kumar Bakshi of Sector 51, stated that an unidentified person cheated him on the pretext of power bill dues. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the cybercrime police station.
