Man loses Rs 11 lakh to cyber fraud

Chandigarh: A Sector 27 resident has been duped of Rs 11.30 lakh. Complainant Gajinder Singh Dhillon claimed his wife received a WhatsApp call from a person, claiming their son was in custody of Canadian police following a crash that claimed a life. The caller asked for Rs 11.30 lakh for his release. The money was paid via Google Pay. They later learnt of fraud. A case has been registered. TNS
PU elections likely on Oct 18
Chandigarh: The PU Campus Students Council polls are likely to be held on October 18. The UT Administration, police and PU authorities are learnt to have met in this regard on Tuesday. Sources said the PU authorities offered three days — October 7, 14 and 21 — but due to a change in dates for the PU Youth Fest, the poll date was rescheduled. An official notification is likely to be issued by October 8.
34 killed in mass shooting at children's day-care centre in Thailand
Victims include 22 children as well as adults, police say in...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff
The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...
Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US
Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...