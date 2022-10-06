Man loses Rs 11 lakh to cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Sector 27 resident has been duped of Rs 11.30 lakh. Complainant Gajinder Singh Dhillon claimed his wife received a WhatsApp call from a person, claiming their son was in custody of Canadian police following a crash that claimed a life. The caller asked for Rs 11.30 lakh for his release. The money was paid via Google Pay. They later learnt of fraud. A case has been registered. TNS

PU elections likely on Oct 18

Chandigarh: The PU Campus Students Council polls are likely to be held on October 18. The UT Administration, police and PU authorities are learnt to have met in this regard on Tuesday. Sources said the PU authorities offered three days — October 7, 14 and 21 — but due to a change in dates for the PU Youth Fest, the poll date was rescheduled. An official notification is likely to be issued by October 8.