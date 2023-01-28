Man loses Rs 38K to cyber fraud in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An 83-year-old man fell prey to online fraud and lost around Rs 38,000. Complainant Jasbir Singh of Sector 34 reported that the unidentified person asked for his debit card details for online food delivery and managed to siphon off money from his bank account. A case has been registered at the Cybercrime police station and an investigation initiated into it. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a mobile phone from a Himachal Pradesh native near the ISBT, Sector 43. Complainant Des Raj (48), a resident of Kangra district, reported that two unidentified persons snatched his phone near the entry gate of the bus stand. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Two booked for cheating

Chandigarh: Two persons have been booked for cheating a Mani Majra resident to the tune of Rs 15 crore. Complainant KC Kamboj alleged that Varinder Singh of Sector 5, Panchkula, Nitin Kapoor of Mani Majra and others, all partners in M/s Luggage Selection Shop, have allegedly misappropriated funds of their business between 2008 and 2020. The police investigated the matter and registered a case at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Mohali resident duped of Rs 3 cr

Chandigarh: Two persons have been booked for cheating a Mohali resident. Complainant Tejinder Singh alleged that Gurminder Singh of Sector 37 and Sanjay Sharma of Sector 9, along with others, cheated him to the tune of Rs 3.06 crore in connection with the sale of a piece of land at Kalka. A case has been registered. TNS

Firms’ licences suspended

Mohali: Additional District Magistrate Amaninder Kaur Brar suspended the licences of two immigration agencies, namely M/s DC Overseas, Sector 71, and JM Enterprises, Phase 6, for a period of 90 day due to non-compliance of guidelines. The action was taken after a 15-day show cause notice was issued to the firms. TNS

Blood donation camp organised

Chandigarh: Canara Bank employees organised a blood donation camp on Republic Day. Salina Goyal, General Manager, Canara Bank, Chandigarh Circle, J P Panigrahi, DGM, Arvind Kapoor, AGM, and Sanjeev Arora, DM, inaugurated the camp. As many as 155 units of blood were collected at the camp. TNS