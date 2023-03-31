Man mauled by stray dog, admitted to PGI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

A 50-year-old man was mauled by a stray dog at Maloya last night. The victim was admitted to the PGI where he was stated to be out of danger.

Rajesh, alias Raju, a Bihar native who works in a milk dairy at Dadu Majra, was returning home when the dog pounced on him in Maloya. The dog was sitting outside a meat shop when it suddenly got aggressive and bit the victim in the chest, feet and face.

Passersby came to the victim’s rescue and a PCR vehicle was called to the spot. The injured victim was shifted to the PGI. Residents across the city have been living in fear of stray dogs. The MC claims to have sterilised 20,799 canines between 2015 and November 2021. But the drives have had little impact on the ground as packs of stray dogs continue to roam city streets.

The number of dog bite cases have risen manifold in the city. As many as 4,735 incidents were reported between January 1, 2022, and November 30, 2022. The UT has recorded more cases than 12 other UTs/states in the country this year.

Further, the city is second among all UTs, after Delhi, in terms of dog bite cases.

The UT Animal Husbandry Department’s census last conducted in 2018 had identified 12,920 feral canines in the city.