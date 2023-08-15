Man nabbed, 6 stolen scooters recovered

Panchkula, August 14
The police have apprehended a thief and recovered six stolen two-wheelers. He has been identified as Gurjinder Singh (26), a native of Fatehgarh Sahib and at present residing in Panchkula.
Gurjeet Singh, a resident of Basant Vihar, Kalka, had reported that on July 29, he parked his scooter in front of his house in the evening, but it missing next morning.
A case under Section 379 was registered at the Kalka police station. The case was subsequently taken over by the Crime Branch, Sector 26.
During investigation, the Crime Branch arrested the suspect on August 13. He revealed that he had perpetrated three scooter thefts in Kalka. The stolen scooters were recovered. He had also stolen one scooter each from Ludhiana, Chandigarh and Parwanoo.
The suspect also confessed to his involvement in nearly 10 other theft cases.
He was produced before the court today that remanded him in judicial custody.
