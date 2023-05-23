Man nabbed for bid to rape minor daughter

Mohali, May 22
The police arrested a person, a native of Nepal, for trying to rape his 11-year-old daughter in Kharar. On the statement of the victim’s mother, a case under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act was registered at the Kharar City police station on Monday.
The complainant stated that she had two children — a daughter (11) and a son (8). Her husband runs a fast food vend near the bus stand. The suspect, who was in an inebriated state, tried to rape his daughter on Monday. He was produced in a court, which sent him to one-day police remand.
