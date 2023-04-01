Man nabbed for firing at cops in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 31

The police arrested a Ludhiana resident on the charge of attempt to murder, among others, for firing at cops at a naka in Sector 104 here on the night of February 2.

A car driver was signalled to stop for checking at a naka. When he stopped his vehicle, car occupants indulged in arguments with the cops. One of the car occupants opened fire at the cops. The suspects later fled the spot.

The police had registered a case under Sections 307, 353, 186, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act at the Sohana police station on February 2.

During investigation, one suspect was arrested on March 28. DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said, “Hunt for other three suspects is still on.”

Karnal resident booked

Zirakpur: The police booked a Karnal resident, Sagar, for threatening a woman to upload her objectionable pictures on the social media. The suspect also threatened her of dire consequences. The victim, a resident of Zirakpur, started living with Sagar after becoming an acquaintance on the social media. Later, he started harassing and beating the woman. The victim returned to her mother’s home in March, but the suspect started threatening her of dire consequences. The police registered a zero FIR and transferred it to the Karnal police. TNS

