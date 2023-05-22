Man nabbed for snatching mobile

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a 45-year-old man for snatching a mobile phone. Sresth Mamgain, a resident of Sector 27, reported that on Friday, he was returning from a coaching centre in Sector 20 when a person riding a motorcycle snatched his mobile on the road separating Sector 20 and 30. During investigation, the Sector 19 police arrested the suspect, identified as Navneet Kumar, a resident of Behlolpur village, Mohali district, and recovered the stolen mobile phone from him. TNS

CLTA: Copper wire stolen

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole copper wire from the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) premises in Sector 10. Sudhir Rajpal, reported that an unidentified person stole copper wire from 20 air-conditioner units. The police have registered a theft case at the Sector 3 police station and started investigation. TNS

2-day Taekwondo meet concludes

Chandigarh: The two-day 6th Emerald Taekwondo Championship concluded at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, here. As many as 400 players from different branches of the academy participated in the event, which was organised for performers of U-3 to 20 years. The performers displayed their skills in taekwondo fight, breaking, speed kicking and poomse. A total of 12 players were awarded black belt. TNS

Ashwajit bags tennis title

Chandigarh: Ashwajit Senjam, a trainee of the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association, won the singles boys’ U-18 title during the AITA National Series Tennis Tournament at Jalandhar. In the boys’ U-18 final, Senjam upset third seed Arjun Rathi of Haryana (4-6, 6-3, 7-6(4)). In the semis, he defeated top seed Keshav Goel of West Bengal in straight sets (6-0, 6-2). TNS

Golf assn to hold camp

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) will organise its summer camp as part of its junior training programme next month. PS Pruthi, president of the CGA, said the camp will be held from June 1 to 10 at the CGA Golf Range. The camp will be conducted by Mahesh Kumar, Class A Teaching Professional-certified Coach, assisted by Sarvar Hussain, Class C Teaching Professional and Rajinder Class D Teaching Professional. Junior golfers who are already playing on the course are eligible to enrol in this camp.