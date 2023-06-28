Man nabbed for theft at 5 vacant Air Force houses in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

The UT police have arrested a person for stealing sanitary and electricity items from five Air Force houses lying vacant in Sector 31. The scrap dealer to whom the stolen items were sold has also been arrested.

According to the police, complainant Vikas Chandra Mishra, Barrack Store Officer (GE), had reported that while he was conducting inspection of vacant Air Force houses, he found that door locks of five of them were broken. During further inspection, the complainant found that sanitary items and electricity fittings were stolen from these houses.

The police were informed about the incident and a case was registered at the Sector 31 police station. During investigation, a team, led by Inspector Ram Rattan, SHO of the Sector 31 police station, nabbed the suspect, identified as Vikram (23), a resident of Ram Darbar, Phase II, here.

The police said the suspect claimed that he sold the stolen items to a scrap dealer named Dharmender Sahni. Subsequently, Sahni was also nabbed and stolen items were recovered from him.