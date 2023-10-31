 Man nabbed with 10 kg poppy husk : The Tribune India

Man nabbed with 10 kg poppy husk

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a Bhilwara resident, identified as Anil Kumar Sharma (20), and seized 10.2 kg poppy husk from his possession near the cremation ground at Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Sunday. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at Industrial Area police station. TNS

Sec 21 man loses Rs 23K in card fraud

Chandigarh: A Sector 21 resident, Madan, reported to the police that an unidentified person cheated him of Rs 23,905 through online transaction by using his credit card details. A case under Sections 420, 419, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at cybercrime wing of the Chandigarh police.

4-kg opium seized, Peddler held

Fatehgarh Sahib: A resident of Uttar Pradesh was arrested with 4 kg of opium on Monday. The accused has been identified as Sham Pal. Fatehgarh Sahib DSP Raj Kumar Sharma said the police party led by Narpinder Pal Singh, SHO, police station, Sirhind, had set up a naka near Tarkhan Majra village on GT Road, Sirhind. The accused was apprehended on suspicion and 4 kg of opium was seized from his possession. OC

Mentally ill youth kills mother

Fatehgarh Sahib: A 22-year-old mentally unstable youth strangled his mother, Paramjit Kaur, to death this morning. The accused has been identified as Gorkha, a resident of Ward No. 1 of Khamano town. The youth also tried to end his life by slitting his wrist with a piece of glass. He had been receiving psychiatric treatment for the past one year. OC

Haryana Town Planner win

Chandigarh: A cricket match was organised on Monday between the Department of Town and Country Planning, Haryana, and the Punjab Town and Country Planning Department. The team of Punjab Town Planners scored 145/7 in 20 overs. Rahul Sharma (45) topped the score chart. In reply, the Haryana Town Planner achieved the target in 18 overs with the help of Anil Malik (65). TNS

World Chess C’ship for Nitin

Chandigarh: Nitin Rathore is set to represent India in the FIDE’s World Amateur Chess Championship, organised by the World Chess Federation, at Muscat (Oman). The basis of Nitin’s qualification was his performance in the National Chess Championship. Before this, he was a part of the World Varsity Championship, the Malaysian, Sri Lankan, and Bangkok Opens. TNS

Pawan claims twin titles

Chandigarh: Pawan Kapoor won the two titles in the ITF Masters Tour Tennis Tournament at Jhajjar. In the singles, Kapoor defeated top seed Chander Bhushan of SAI 6-3, 7-5. Kapoor earned 400 ITF points and will be ranked in the top 100 in the world. In the doubles final, Kapoor and Chander Bhushan got a walkover against R Nagaraj and Arun Aggarwal. TNS

Vigilance Week observed by BSF

Chandigarh: A Vigilance Awareness Week based on the theme ‘Say not to corruption: Commit to the Nation’ is being observed at the Border Security Force’s Western Command Headquarters. A pledge-taking ceremony was held on Monday as part of the celebrations. TNS

