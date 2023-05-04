Man nabbed with four stolen two-wheelers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

The police have arrested a resident of Khuda Ali Sher for vehicle thefts. Four two-wheelers have been recovered from his possession.

The suspect, identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Gini (28), stole a scooter from the Sector 38 market on February 24. Sada Nand of Sector 56 had reported that he had parked his scooter in the market at 3 pm. He returned after one and a half hours and found the scooter missing.

The police said the accused also stole a motorcycle from Sector 40 last year. Babloo had reported that his motorcycle was stolen from the market.

One more vehicle theft case was registered on a complaint filed by Deepak in July, 2022. His vehicle was stolen from Sector 40.

The police said all three stolen vehicles, cases for which were registered at the Sector 39 police station, had been recovered. Meanwhile, the police are verifying from where the fourth scooter was stolen.