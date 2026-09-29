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Home / Chandigarh / Man posing as IPS officer held for duping PhD scholar of Rs 30 lakh

Man posing as IPS officer held for duping PhD scholar of Rs 30 lakh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:31 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested a Rohtak man for masquerading as a senior government officer and duping a woman of nearly Rs 30 lakh on the pretext of marriage and providing a job, officials said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Amit Kumar Balhara. He was produced before the court on Monday and sent to a one-day police remand.

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The case was registered in August on the complaint of a 29-year-old PhD scholar of Panjab University. In her complaint, the victim told police that she connected with the accused on a matrimonial app few months ago. He introduced himself as an Assistant Commissioner (Excise and Luxury), claiming to be a gazetted officer posted at Vikas Bhawan, New Delhi. The complainant said that the accused also claimed that he was an IPS officer and sent her photographs in police uniform.

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After gaining her trust, he pleaded that his mother was seriously ill and promised her a government job, she said. Between March and June, he allegedly took about Rs 7.88 lakh through online transfers. He also allegedly took Rs 11.5 lakh in cash and nearly 82 grams of gold, including two bangles, two chains and a locket, from her at a hotel in Daria, she further told the police. He allegedly gave her a fake job advertisement, an interview letter and text messages purportedly linked to a Sector 30 Research Institute in Chandigarh.

She said that when she demanded her money, jewellery, and laptop back, she was threatened on the pretext of having her photographs circulated on social media and harm coming to her brother

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An FIR was registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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