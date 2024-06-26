Man robbed at gunpoint

Chandigarh: An unidentified person robbed a man of a purse and a silver bracelet at gunpoint in Sector 24. Complainant Krishan Mehto, a Sector 38 resident, reported that an unidentified person robbed him of his purse containing Rs 2,000 and a bracelet. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station and an investigation initiated into it.TNS

Hookahs served, 1 held

Chandigarh: The UT police registered a case on finding hookahs being served at Boom Box Café in Sector 9. They recovered 37 hookahs, 17 packets of tobacco flavour and charcoals. Rohit Kumar, an employee, was arrested.