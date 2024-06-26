Man robbed at gunpoint

Chandigarh: An unidentified person robbed a man of a purse and a silver bracelet at gunpoint in Sector 24. Complainant Krishan Mehto, a Sector 38 resident, reported that an unidentified person robbed him of his purse containing Rs 2,000 and a bracelet. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station and an investigation initiated into it.TNS
Hookahs served, 1 held
Chandigarh: The UT police registered a case on finding hookahs being served at Boom Box Café in Sector 9. They recovered 37 hookahs, 17 packets of tobacco flavour and charcoals. Rohit Kumar, an employee, was arrested.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No consensus on Speaker, it’s NDA’s Birla vs Opposition’s Suresh
Rare contest today as BJP rejects INDIA’s Dy Speaker post de...
‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’
Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP Chief