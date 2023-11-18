Man robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh

Mohali, November 18
Three youths robbed a Dhakoli resident, Narendra Kumar, of a cash bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh near Haripur Kudan at around 7 am on Thursday. Kumar had booked a shared taxi from Zirakpur to Ambala. The three other occupants of the taxi, including the driver, snatched the bag from him when they reached a secluded spot near Haripur Kudan, Dera Bassi, and shoved him out of the car before fleeing the scene. The matter is currently being investigated. Notably, it is the second such incident to be reported here in the past 10 days. On November 7, a Hisar resident, Bhanu, was robbed of Rs 27,000 by four unidentified suspects at knifepoint.
