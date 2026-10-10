Man robbed of car at gunpoint near beat box in Chandigarh

Two armed men robbed a milkman of his car at gunpoint near a police beat box in Sector 46 late Thursday night.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm. Mohan (41), a milkman, reported that he had parked his car near the beat box. As he was about to leave, two youths intercepted him on the main road. One of them got into the car and pointed a pistol at his temple, while the other threatened him and demanded that he hand over the vehicle.

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Fearing for his life, Mohan stepped out of the car, and the accused drove away.

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He then sought help from a passer-by. The two chased the accused towards Sector 45 but failed to catch up with them.

Mohan dialled 112 and informed the police control room. A police team reached the spot and initiated an investigation. A case under Section 309(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act has been registered against unidentified persons at the Sector 34 police station.

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The police are scanning CCTV footage from the spot and surrounding areas to trace the accused and establish their identity.