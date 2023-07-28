Man robbed of mobile phone

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne persons robbed a man of his mobile at knifepoint. Raj Pal of Burail reported that two persons took away his mobile phone near a temple in Sector 40. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Man held for duping model

Panchkula: The police have arrested a Maharashtra native for duping a model of Rs 61,000 on the pretext of providing her a role in a serial. A resident of Mansa Devi Complex had reported that the suspect, identified as Anuj Kumar Ojha, had claimed that he would get her a contract in a TV serial and she would need an artist card to get a role. He duped her of Rs 61,000, she alleged. A case of cheating has been registered against him by the police. TNS

Govt College of Education

Government College of Education, Sector 20, organised a weeklong orientation event on Indian knowledge system in collaboration with Lokayurved on healthy life education through Ayurveda and alternative therapies. The programme was inaugurated by Principal Dr Sapna Nanda. Shampriyaaa, Lokayurved key catalyst, and Captain Harveer Singh, a former Army officer and an international speaker, enlightened the students.

Punjab Engg College

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) signed an MoU with the International Centre for AI and Cyber Security Research and Innovations (CCRI), Asia University, Taiwan. The agreement was signed between Prof Baldev Setia, Director, PEC, and Prof Brij B Gupta, Director, CCRI. With an objective to promote the collaborations between both institutions and providing a platform for global experience opportunities, the key points of the pact document were drafted by Dr Poonam Saini, associate professor, CSE.

NIFT welcomes new batch

Panchkula: Two-hundred students from across the country joined the NIFT, Panchkula, for the new academic year. The centre organised a three-day long orientation for the students, which will conclude on July 28. The faculty team introduced rules of the college, various schemes for financial assistance and activity clubs to the students. The day ended with a talent show. TNS

RBU, Centre of excellence tie-up

Mohali: The Centre of Excellence (Tourism and Hospitality) has tied up with Rayat Bahra University (RBU) for providing students hands-on experience at the campus in Waknaghat, Solan, with international certifications and placements. TNS

Advisory council panel holds meet

Chandigarh: A meeting of the Standing Committee of the Administrator’s Advisory Council of Sports was held at the Lake Sports Complex on Thursday. It was agreed that each member of the council will visit three sports complexes and submit their reports on improvement. Committee chairman Sanjay Tandon, who was recently invited as the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the state ranking table tennis championship at the Sector 50 sports complex, claimed that he found many flaws in the table tennis hall. He sought removal of the shortcomings. TNS

Purohit honours sports achievers

Chandigarh: A total of 33 players, including five international medallists and 28 national medallists, and three coaches were honoured with cash awards for bringing laurels to the city. UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit felicitated the sportspersons and coaches. Rohit, Amandeep and Angadbir Singh, members of Indian hockey junior team that won gold in the recently concluded Junior Asia Cup, were awarded with a cash award of Rs 3,75,000 each, while weightlifters Vanshita Verma (Rs 5,00,000) and Paramvir Singh (Rs 3,75,000) were awarded for winning the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship.