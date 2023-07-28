 Man robbed of mobile phone : The Tribune India

BRIEFLY

Man robbed of mobile phone

Man robbed of mobile phone


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne persons robbed a man of his mobile at knifepoint. Raj Pal of Burail reported that two persons took away his mobile phone near a temple in Sector 40. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Man held for duping model

Panchkula: The police have arrested a Maharashtra native for duping a model of Rs 61,000 on the pretext of providing her a role in a serial. A resident of Mansa Devi Complex had reported that the suspect, identified as Anuj Kumar Ojha, had claimed that he would get her a contract in a TV serial and she would need an artist card to get a role. He duped her of Rs 61,000, she alleged. A case of cheating has been registered against him by the police. TNS

Govt College of Education

Government College of Education, Sector 20, organised a weeklong orientation event on Indian knowledge system in collaboration with Lokayurved on healthy life education through Ayurveda and alternative therapies. The programme was inaugurated by Principal Dr Sapna Nanda. Shampriyaaa, Lokayurved key catalyst, and Captain Harveer Singh, a former Army officer and an international speaker, enlightened the students.

Punjab Engg College

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) signed an MoU with the International Centre for AI and Cyber Security Research and Innovations (CCRI), Asia University, Taiwan. The agreement was signed between Prof Baldev Setia, Director, PEC, and Prof Brij B Gupta, Director, CCRI. With an objective to promote the collaborations between both institutions and providing a platform for global experience opportunities, the key points of the pact document were drafted by Dr Poonam Saini, associate professor, CSE.

NIFT welcomes new batch

Panchkula: Two-hundred students from across the country joined the NIFT, Panchkula, for the new academic year. The centre organised a three-day long orientation for the students, which will conclude on July 28. The faculty team introduced rules of the college, various schemes for financial assistance and activity clubs to the students. The day ended with a talent show. TNS

RBU, Centre of excellence tie-up

Mohali: The Centre of Excellence (Tourism and Hospitality) has tied up with Rayat Bahra University (RBU) for providing students hands-on experience at the campus in Waknaghat, Solan, with international certifications and placements. TNS

Advisory council panel holds meet

Chandigarh: A meeting of the Standing Committee of the Administrator’s Advisory Council of Sports was held at the Lake Sports Complex on Thursday. It was agreed that each member of the council will visit three sports complexes and submit their reports on improvement. Committee chairman Sanjay Tandon, who was recently invited as the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the state ranking table tennis championship at the Sector 50 sports complex, claimed that he found many flaws in the table tennis hall. He sought removal of the shortcomings. TNS

Purohit honours sports achievers

Chandigarh: A total of 33 players, including five international medallists and 28 national medallists, and three coaches were honoured with cash awards for bringing laurels to the city. UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit felicitated the sportspersons and coaches. Rohit, Amandeep and Angadbir Singh, members of Indian hockey junior team that won gold in the recently concluded Junior Asia Cup, were awarded with a cash award of Rs 3,75,000 each, while weightlifters Vanshita Verma (Rs 5,00,000) and Paramvir Singh (Rs 3,75,000) were awarded for winning the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Anju's latest video from Pakistan: Watch Fatima in ‘burka’ enjoy dinner with hubby Nasrullah’s friends

2
Entertainment

'Wasn't 'Gadar' all about Pak bashing': On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Sunny Deol slammed as he speaks of peace between India, Pakistan

3
World

Indian crew member killed, 20 injured as cargo ship with 3,000 cars catches fire off Dutch coast

4
Punjab

Punjab BJP delegation meets governor on flood issue, demands compensation for farmers

5
Nation

Govt, opposition in war of words in Lok Sabha over disruption of Jaishankar's statement, House adjourned

6
Nation

Pakistan criticises Rajnath Singh's 'LoC crossing' remarks

7
Nation

PM Modi tears into Opposition with 'Corrpution Quit India' call ahead of 2024 general election; says UPA has a new name to hide past sins

8
Trending

Glen Maxwell, wife Vini host Tamil baby shower ceremony; fans hail him for respecting Indian traditions

9
Nation

PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite

10
Nation

Maharashtra govt bus with partially broken rooftop runs on road; official suspended after video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Top News

Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in SC on Manipur video

Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in SC on Manipur video

Submits affidavit | Favours deterrent punishment | Hearing t...

Opposition’s 15-member team to visit state

Opposition’s 15-member team to visit state

PM, Xi had ‘agreed’ to mend ties in Bali

PM, Xi had ‘agreed’ to mend ties in Bali

SC allows ED chief extension till September 15, but asks if all other officers incompetent

SC allows ED chief extension till September 15, but asks if all other officers incompetent

Extraordinary situation, Centre tells apex court

Dynasties must quit India: PM

Dynasties must quit India: PM

Calls INDIA a ploy to hide misdeeds | Threat to democracy, s...


Cities

View All

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Inter-state racket of arms suppliers busted

2 snatchers held, 20 mobiles recovered

3 city residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering WFH jobs; 9 held

National-level kabaddi player among 2 arrested with 18.6 gm heroin

Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

Service charge ban: Delhi High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh cost on restaurant bodies

Delhi-NCR saw highest rabies deaths in 2022

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

Looking forward: Make drainage dept officials accountable for funds spent

Gates installed on busy stretch, residents write to CM, minister

Sainik School’s heritage crumbling; CM’s intervention sought

Two more held in Rs 23.5-lakh Ladhuwal toll plaza robbery

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

Police suspect hand of person known to victim

Students seek probe into lapsed UGC approval

2-day conference on cybernetics concludes