Man robbed of purse in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Three motorcycle-borne persons robbed a man of his purse at the Sector 19/27 light point. Badari Shah, a resident of Burail village, Sector 45, reported that three persons picked a quarrel with him and robbed him of his purse containing Rs 4,500 and documents. The police have registered a case at the Sector 19 police station and started investigation. TNS

Woman booked for cheating

Chandigarh: The police have booked a woman for cheating a Haryana resident. Sahil, a resident of Sonepat, told the police that a woman, who worked as a manager at a visa consultancy office in Sector 34, duped him of Rs 16 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

PGI doctor gets fellowship

Chandigarh: Dr Rahul Mahajan has been awarded the fellowship to the Royal College of Physicians (Edinburgh) for his contribution to the field of dermatology. He is working as an Associate Professor in the Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology at the PGI, Chandigarh. His major interests are in the field of paediatric dermatology and genetic skin diseases. TNS

Tennis: Double delight for Siya

Mohali: Maharashtra’s Siya Parsade claimed double crown during the Roots AITA CS(7) National Rankings Championship. Fourth seed Siya defeated second seed Punjab’s Sidhak Kaur in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) to win the girls’ U-16 final. In the girls’ U-18 final, she overpowered Tamanna Walia (6-2, 7-6(6)). In the girls’ U-18 doubles final, Ira Chadha and Rubani Sidhu defeated Tamanna and Kritika Katoch (6-4, 6-2). Earlier in semis, Ira and Tubani overpowered Poonam and Manmeet Kaur (6-3, 6-1), while Tamanna and Kritika defeated Siya and Anwita (6-2, 3-6(10-7)). TNS

Khalsa Alumni beat Ankur Club

Chandigarh: Khalsa Alumni Club defeated Ankur Club (19-18) in a boys’ U-18 category match on the opening day of the Chandigarh Senior State Netball (men and women) Inter-ward Championship, organised by the Netball Sports Promotion Association, at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, here. Young Warriors defeated Chandigarh Club (21-17), whereas KBDAV, Sector 7, outplayed Chandigarh Club (20-16). In the girls’ category, Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, recorded a (16-10) win over City Club. Sacred Heart Club defeated Unified Club (12-11), whereas Khalsa defeated Carmel Convent (24-12). A total of 18 teams participated in this championship. TNS

Lakshay School of Cricket log win

Chandigarh: Lakshay School of Cricket, Kalka, logged a 43-run win over Sky World School Academy, Panchkula, in the ongoing Annual Summer League Tournament. Batting first, the Kalka outfit posted 80 runs before getting all out in 17.1 overs with the help of Kartik Rana (28) and Adi Bali (12). Aditya claimed 4/29, while Virat Punia accounted 3/17 for the bowling side. In reply, the Panchkula outfit was bundled out for 37 runs. Yuvraj claimed four wickets, while Jayaditya Dogra and Khushal Zaildar claimed two wickets each. Kanishak Goyat (9) remained the only main scorer for the side.