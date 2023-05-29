Man robbed of vehicle in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 28

A cab driver was robbed of his vehicle by some unidentified miscreants in Ambala last evening.

In his complaint to the police, Jitender Kumar, a resident of Shahabad, stated that around 5.15 pm on Saturday, he reached Ambala Cantonment railway station to pick up passengers for Chandigarh.

He said, “After reaching Ambala railway station, I was about to make a call to the passengers when two young men reached there. One of them punched the side window and asked me to come out of the car.

As I came out, he hit me on the right arm with a weapon, snatched the car keys and managed to drive away towards Chandigarh. Meanwhile, the other man ran to the other side of the road and managed to escape with two other youths, who were waiting on a two-wheeler.”

Parao police station SHO Satish Kumar said, “A case has been registered and efforts are being made to trace the suspects.”