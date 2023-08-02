Man runs car over woman’s foot near Panchkula club

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 1

A man ran a car over a woman’s foot following an altercation outside Purple Frog, a club in Sector 9, in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Arti (32), a resident of Karnal, and Tanvi of Zirakpur had left the club around 4 am when a man, referred to by his friends as “Sandhu”, approached them and asked them to accompany him. As they refused, he resorted to violence, pushing them to the ground. The assailant then ran over a car bearing Punjab registration number over Arti’s foot, leaving her injured.

The victims were taken to the Civil Hospital and the police were informed about the incident. A case was registered against the suspect under Sections 148 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The incident comes a day after two unidentified bike-borne men fired shots in the air at a parking lot outside a nightclub in Sector 5.

